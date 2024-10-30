Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD trades near $34.50, upside seems possible due to caution

- Silver price may regain its ground due to market caution ahead of the US presidential election.
- Silver prices faced challenges as the Israeli PM Netanyahu may discuss a diplomatic resolution to the war in Lebanon.
- The dollar-denominated Silver received support from a lower US dollar and Treasury yields ahead of US data releases this week.
Silver prices (XAG/USD) dips slightly to around $34.30 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. However, Silver gained over 2% on Tuesday amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election.
A three-day poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos, which concluded on Sunday and was released on Tuesday, indicated that the race is essentially tied as the November 5 election approaches. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, has seen her lead over Republican nominee Donald Trump narrow to just one percentage point, with 44% support compared to Trump's 43%.
Silver prices might have encountered difficulties due to safe-haven flows, following an Axios reporter post on X that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with various ministers and military and intelligence leaders to discuss a diplomatic resolution to the war in Lebanon, according to Reuters.
The dollar-denominated commodity, like Silver, typically benefits from a weaker US dollar and lower Treasury yields as traders exercise caution ahead of significant US economic data releases this week. A declining US dollar makes Silver more affordable for foreign buyers, which can boost demand for the precious metal.
The preliminary US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and October's ADP Employment Change are set to be released on Wednesday. Additionally, US PCE inflation and Nonfarm Payrolls will be closely monitored on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Investors are also anticipating the upcoming meeting of China's parliament, scheduled for November 4-8, as reported by state media on Friday. There is considerable interest in the gathering of the standing committee of the National People’s Congress, which is expected to provide updates on potential fiscal stimulus measures.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD experiences volatility after inflation data, US GDP data awaited
The Australian Dollar holds ground against the US Dollar despite lower-than-expected Australia's third-quarter Consumer Price Index data released on Wednesday. The upside of the AUD could be attributed to the hawkish sentiment surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia's regarding its policy outlook.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen struggles to lure buyers, seems vulnerable near multi-month low
The Japanese Yen trades with a mild positive bias on Wednesday, albeit it lacks bullish conviction. The BoJ rate-hike uncertainty, along with the upbeat market mood, caps the upside for the JPY. Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the BoJ decision and important US macro data this week.
Gold price hits fresh record high on US election uncertainty, geopolitical risks
Gold price climbs to a fresh record high during the Asian session on Wednesday as uncertainties surrounding the US presidential election, and the Middle East conflict continue to boost demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
Bitcoin surges above $72,000, targets all-time high
Bitcoin is trading above $72,000 on Wednesday after successfully retesting its key support level, setting its sights on an all-time high in the short term. Ethereum has similarly found support around a crucial level, indicating a potential rally ahead. However, Ripple recovered slightly after retesting its key support level.
Global meetings under the shadow of the US elections
The sun was shining last week in Washington, DC during the Annual Meetings of the IMF, but the imminent US elections cast a shadow over the meetings of the Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, and private sector economists and finance professionals from all around the world who gathered in town.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.