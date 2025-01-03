Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD surges to near $29.50 due to increased safe-haven demand

- Silver price receives support from safe-haven demand amid increased geopolitical tensions.
- US President Joe Biden reportedly explored contingency plans to target Iran’s nuclear facilities
- The industrial use of grey metal could advance as traders expect an economic recovery in China.
Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its gains for the third successive day, trading around $29.60 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Friday. This sustained rally is attributed to strong safe-haven demand amid persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Axios referenced three sources, indicating that US President Joe Biden reportedly explored contingency plans to target Iran’s nuclear facilities if Tehran advanced significantly in developing a nuclear bomb before Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. These talks underscore the growing concerns over Iran’s nuclear aspirations during the transition between administrations.
Reuters cited that Russia launched a drone strike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on New Year's Day early Wednesday, resulting in two deaths, at least six injuries, and damage to buildings in two districts. Meanwhile, the Israeli military maintained pressure on northern Gaza, and carried out strikes in a suburb of Gaza City on Wednesday, according to medics. Airstrikes in Shejaia, a suburb of Gaza City, killed at least eight Palestinians.
A Financial Times report noted that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) anticipates an interest rate cut this year at an appropriate time. Traders are closely monitoring the potential recovery in China’s economy and its effect on the industrial demand for Silver. President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his commitment on Tuesday to prioritizing economic growth, promising more proactive policies to bolster China's economy in 2025.
While China's manufacturing activity showed minimal growth in December, services and construction sectors have recovered. The data indicates that policy stimulus is beginning to impact certain sectors, as China prepares for new trade risks stemming from tariffs proposed by US President-elect Donald Trump.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.0300
EUR/USD is consolidating its recovery below 1.0300 in the European morning on Friday. The pair breathes a sigh of relief as the US Dollar rally stalls even as markets stay cautious amid geopolitical risks and Trump's tariff plans. The focus remains on US ISM PMI data and central bank talks.
GBP/USD retakes 1.2400, as focus shifts to US ISM PMI data
GBP/USD rebounds to test 1.2400 in the European session on Friday. A minor pullback in the US Dollar allows the pair to find some respite after having lost over 1% on the outset of the New Year on Thursday. All eyes remain on the US ISM PMI data and Fedspeak for further impetus.
Gold takes out all key resistance levels; where next?
Gold price consolidates a two-day upsurge above $2,650 early Friday. The US Dollar stalls its uptrend amid sluggish US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. Gold price cheers geopolitical woes and a bullish daily RSI as buyers scale all key technical hurdles.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple eyes for a rally
Bitcoin’s price finds support around its key level, while Ethereum’s price is approaching its key resistance level; a firm close above it would signal a bullish trend. Ripple price trades within a symmetrical triangle on Friday, a breakout from which could signal a rally ahead.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.