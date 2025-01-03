Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD surges to near $29.50 due to increased safe-haven demand

Silver price receives support from safe-haven demand amid increased geopolitical tensions.

US President Joe Biden reportedly explored contingency plans to target Iran’s nuclear facilities

The industrial use of grey metal could advance as traders expect an economic recovery in China.

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its gains for the third successive day, trading around $29.60 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Friday. This sustained rally is attributed to strong safe-haven demand amid persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Axios referenced three sources, indicating that US President Joe Biden reportedly explored contingency plans to target Iran’s nuclear facilities if Tehran advanced significantly in developing a nuclear bomb before Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. These talks underscore the growing concerns over Iran’s nuclear aspirations during the transition between administrations.

Reuters cited that Russia launched a drone strike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on New Year's Day early Wednesday, resulting in two deaths, at least six injuries, and damage to buildings in two districts. Meanwhile, the Israeli military maintained pressure on northern Gaza, and carried out strikes in a suburb of Gaza City on Wednesday, according to medics. Airstrikes in Shejaia, a suburb of Gaza City, killed at least eight Palestinians.

A Financial Times report noted that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) anticipates an interest rate cut this year at an appropriate time. Traders are closely monitoring the potential recovery in China’s economy and its effect on the industrial demand for Silver. President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his commitment on Tuesday to prioritizing economic growth, promising more proactive policies to bolster China's economy in 2025.

While China's manufacturing activity showed minimal growth in December, services and construction sectors have recovered. The data indicates that policy stimulus is beginning to impact certain sectors, as China prepares for new trade risks stemming from tariffs proposed by US President-elect Donald Trump.