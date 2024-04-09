Silver reaches $28.32, lifted by falling US Treasury yields, softer Dollar, despite Fed's hawkish view.

Israel's PM comments add to geopolitical tensions, boosting precious metals.

Market eyes US CPI for inflation insights; Fed vows to tackle inflation.

Silver rallied to an almost three-year high, with the grey metal breaching key resistance on June 10, 2021. Buyers are eyeing May 2021 highs. Factors like a soft US Dollar and falling US Treasury yields underpin the precious metal amid speculations of a less dovish Federal Reserve. The XAG/USD trades at $28.00 a troy ounce after hitting a new multi-month high of $28.32.

XAG/USD breaks past $28.00 as declining US Treasury yields and geopolitical uncertainties fuel demand for safe-haven assets

The sudden reversal in US Treasury yields has driven the rally in precious metals. After gaining 15 basis points in the last two trading days, the US 10-year benchmark note drops to 4.37%, losing five bps. That and a softer Greenback sponsored Silver’s last leg up above the $28.00 threshold.

Geopolitical risks weigh on the buck and underpin precious metals. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed they will complete the elimination of Hamas brigades, including in Rafah, and nothing will prevent this, according to Reuters. In the meantime, Israel's ceasefire proposal was rejected by Hamas.

Market participants are looking for the release of the latest inflation report in the United States (US). The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to ease from a monthly perspective, yet it’s foreseen to be higher than February’s data in yearly figures. Core CPI is projected to dip in both readings.

Federal Reserve’s policymakers had crossed the wires. The latest to cross newswires was Minnesota Fed Neil Kashkari, who said the US central bank can’t fall short on the inflation fight.

XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The daily chart suggests that XAG/USD might continue to rally past the $28.00 figure, though the Relative Strength Index (RSI), turning overbought, spurred a pullback. That could be seen as traders booking profits.

If the retracement continues, Silver’s next support would be $27.50, ahead of testing the April 8 low of $26.87. On the other hand, a resumption of the uptrend would pave the way to test $28.32, ahead of climbing toward $29.00.