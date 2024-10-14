Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises toward $31.50 due to escalating geopolitical tensions

- Silver price receives support from safe-haven flows amid rising geopolitical tensions.
- China's PLA initiated drills in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan on Monday.
- The non-yielding Silver gains support from growing expectations of the Fed slowing the pace of interest rate cuts.
Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its winning streak for the third consecutive day, trading around $31.30 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Monday. Silver price receives support from the safe-haven flows amid rising geopolitical tensions.
On Sunday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the drone attack in north-central Israel, killing at least four Israeli soldiers and over 60 people were injured, according to CNN. The number of injuries makes the attack one of the bloodiest on Israel since the war started last October.
China's military initiated drills in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan on Monday. A spokesperson for the US Department of State expressed serious concern regarding the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) military actions. In response, Taiwan's Defense Ministry stated, “We will not escalate conflict in our response.”
Non-yielding assets like Silver may have received support from rising expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will slow the pace of interest rate cuts more than previously anticipated. Last week, data showed that US producer prices remained steady in September, alongside a surge in jobless claims, which challenged the perception of the US labor market's resilience to restrictive interest rates.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in almost 87% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in November, with no expectation of a 50 basis point reduction. Lower interest rates make Silver more attractive to investors seeking higher returns, as the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets decreases.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays weak below 1.0950 on US Dollar strength
EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0950 in European trading on Monday. Broad risk aversion, amid the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and conflicts between China and Taiwan, underpin the safe-haven US Dollar at the expense of the Euro.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.3050 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD trades modestly flat above 1.3050, struggling to capitalize on Friday's modest gains in the European session on Monday. Sustained US Dollar strength, due to looming geopolitical risks worldwide and China's economic concerns, keeps the pair in a familiar range.
Gold price draws support from hopes for additional Fed rate cuts, stronger USD caps gains
Gold price attracts some dip-buying on the first day of a new week and trades near a one-week top, around the $2,660 region heading into the European session. The US PPI pointed to a favorable inflation outlook and suggested that the Fed will cut interest rates further.
Week ahead: What are the financial markets watching this week
The European Central Bank is widely anticipated to reduce policy by 25bps amid softening CPI inflation data and weak growth metrics. Investors have fully priced in the cut, with another 25bp reduction expected at December’s meeting. A rate cut this week would follow rate reductions in June and September.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.