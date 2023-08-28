Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD juggles nominally above $24.00 ahead of data-packed week

- Silver price oscillates around $24.00 as investors await a fresh economic trigger.
- August economic data carry a higher impact as they will be considered primarily for September’s monetary policy.
- Silver price trades directionless near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $24.12.
Silver price (XAG/USD) has traded in a narrow range marginally above $24.00 for the past four trading sessions. The white metal struggles to find direction despite Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell delivering a hawkish commentary at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
Fed Powell kept doors open for more interest rate hikes as the achievement of price stability in the United States economy has a long way to go. Jerome Powell said that further policy action will be dependent on incoming data. Investors will keep focus on the labor market and the factory activity data. August economic data carry a higher impact as they will be considered primarily for September’s monetary policy.
The S&P500 opens on a positive note despite rising expectations of one more interest rate hike from the Fed in 2023. Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said she supports one more interest rate hike, though not necessarily in September. The US Dollar Index (DXY) demonstrates a lackluster performance at around 104.00.
As per the CME Group Fedwatch Tool, there is a more than 80% chance of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in September, while the majority of investors are betting on an interest-rate hike in November.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price trades directionless near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from July 20 high at $25.27 to August 15 low at $22.23) at $24.12 on a two-hour scale. Upward-sloping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $24.17 is providing support to the Silver bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) shifts into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the bullish impulse has faded. However, the upside bias is still intact.
Silver two-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|24.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.32
|Daily SMA50
|23.53
|Daily SMA100
|23.98
|Daily SMA200
|23.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.38
|Previous Daily Low
|23.92
|Previous Weekly High
|24.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.67
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
