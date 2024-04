Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD gains momentum above $28.00 on rising industrial demand

Silver price (XAG/USD) gains momentum near $28.50 on Thursday during the early European session. The upsurge of the white metal is bolstered by rising industrial demand and safe-haven flows amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The Silver Institute released its annual World Silver Survey on Wednesday, showing that industrial demand in the silver market is expected to hit another record high this year, climbing 9% to 710.9 million ounces. The rising demand is driven by silver demand for Photovoltaic (PV) solar panels. Furthermore, the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel, might further fuel the demand for silver. ANZ commodity analysts said that silver still has significant potential, even after hitting solid resistance at $29.90 last week. On the other hand, the growing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will delay its easing cycle might cap the upside of silver price. Fed Cleveland President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday that inflation is higher than anticipated and the Fed needs more confidence in its trajectory. Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that he will wait for more evidence to gain confidence that inflation is headed toward the central bank’s 2% goal before lowering borrowing costs. It’s worth noting that the higher-for-longer US rate narrative might dampen demand for white metal, a non-interest-bearing asset.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.