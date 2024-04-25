Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD finds support near $27 as US Dollar edges down ahead of US data

- Silver price bounces back as US Dollar drops ahead of US Q1 GDP data.
- Weak S&P Global US preliminary PMI report for April casts doubts over the UK’s economic outlook.
- The US core PCE inflation data will significantly influence the Fed’s interest rate outlook.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) finds interim support near $27 in Thursday’s European session after facing a sharp sell-off in the past week. The white metal discovers some buying interest as the US Dollar edges down.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) corrects to near 105.60 after the S&P Global United States preliminary PMI for April reported that the inflow of new business fell for the first time in six months, which raised doubts over a strong economic outlook. However, the broader-term outlook of the US Dollar has not faded yet as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers have been emphasizing maintaining the current policy framework for a longer period, considering strong labour demand and stubbornly higher inflation data.
Going forward, the US Dollar will be tested on the grounds of Q1 preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The US economy is estimated to have expanded by 2.5%, at a slower pace than the 3.5% growth recorded in the last quarter of 2023. A strong US GDP data would improve speculation for a soft landing by the Fed. The soft landing is a situation in which the central bank achieves price stability without triggering a recession.
10-year US Treasury yields trade close to 4.65% exhibiting consolidation ahead of the US core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for March, which will be published on Friday. The underlying inflation data will significantly influence market expectations about when the Fed will start reducing interest rates. Higher bond yields negatively impact the appeal of non-yielding assets, such as Silver, by increasing the cost of holding an investment in it.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price corrects to near March 2022 high near $27.00 after failing to extend upside above the crucial resistance of $30.00. The near-term appeal for Silver remains strong as the 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $25.00 is sloping higher.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting a firm bullish momentum.
Silver weekly chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|27.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.32
|Daily SMA50
|25.22
|Daily SMA100
|24.21
|Daily SMA200
|23.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.49
|Previous Daily Low
|27.03
|Previous Weekly High
|29.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.62
|Previous Monthly High
|25.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
