- Silver rises third day; capped below $32.00 amid high US Treasury yields.
- Momentum suggests more gains; resistance eyed at $32.17, May high at $32.51.
- Support at $31.37; break below could lead to retests of $30.76, October low $30.12.
Silver's price extended its gains to three straight days yet remains below the $32.00 figure as US Treasury yields cap the grey metal’s advance. This, along with a buoyant US Dollar, didn’t deter the precious metal from advancing higher, and it consolidated at around the higher bound of the $31.50/$31.90 range. The XAG/USD trades at $31.90, above its opening price by 0.80%.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
After plunging almost vertically from a year-to-date (YTD) peak of $32.95 to $30.12 within three days, the non-yielding metal is now recovering, with buyers targeting a potential test of the $33.00 level.
Silver’s recovery from plunging almost vertically from a year-to-date (YTD) peak of $32.95 to $30.12 within three days continued on Thursday. Momentum hints at buyers gathering steam, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Hence, the XAG/USD path of least resistance is tilted to the upside.
That said, the first resistance would be the $32.00 figure, followed by the October 16 high at $32.17. Once those levels are surpassed, the next stop would be the May 20 swing high at $32.51 before challenging the YTD high at $32.95.
Conversely, if XAG/USD slips below $31.37, Silver could drop to the weekly low of $30.76. If surpassed, this would clear the path to challenge October’s 8 low of $30.12.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates its losses and challenges 1.0800 post-ECB
The intense selling pressure continues to punish EUR/USD and sends it to nearly three-month lows in the proximity of the key support at 1.0800 the figure, always in reponse to the sharp advance in the US Dollar and further easing from the ECB.
GBP/USD clings to gains below 1.3000
GBP/USD retreats from recent tops and breaks below the key 1.3000 support on on the back of the intense move higher in the US Dollar following the release of upbeat US data releases and the ECB's rate cut.
Gold remains bid around the $2,680 region
Prices of Gold advance for the third consecutive session and trade near recent all-time highs around the $2,680 mark per ounce troy despite the incessant rise in the Greenback and the corrective uptick in US yields.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin dominance hits highest level since 2021, BTC and Ethereum steady while XRP gains
Bitcoin dominance climbs to 58.85% on Thursday, the highest level since April 2021. BTC and Ethereum hold steady above $67,000 and $2,600, key price levels for the top two cryptocurrencies. XRP gains on Thursday and trades above $0.5500.
Retail Sales post broad advance in September
Despite worries about the financial health of the consumer and potential weakening in the labor market, U.S. retailers had a solid month in September. Control group sales rose more than twice the expected amount, pointing to stronger Q3 consumer spending.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.