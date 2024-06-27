Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD drops toward $28.50 due to bearish bias

Silver price may extend losses as daily chart analysis indicates a bearish bias.

The XAG/USD pair consolidates within the descending channel pattern.

The 14-day RSI suggests that Silver price trades within a range between $29.70-$28.70.

Silver price (XAG/USD) continues its losing streak for the third successive session, trading around $28.70 per troy ounce during the early European session on Thursday. An analysis of the daily chart indicates a bearish bias as the XAG/USD pair consolidates within the descending channel pattern.

The momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates the strengthening of bearish bias for Silver. This configuration indicates that the overall trend turns negative as the MACD line breaks below the centreline and a signal line.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is consolidating below the 50 level, suggesting Silver price trading within a range between $29.70-$28.70. If the RSI declines below the 30 level, it generates buy signals and indicates an oversold condition of the commodity asset.

On the downside, the Silver price may find key support around the psychological level of $28.00. A break below this level could exert pressure on the XAG/USD pair to approach the vicinity around the lower threshold of the descending channel around the level of $27.50.

In terms of resistance, the Silver price may find the immediate barrier around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $29.30, followed by the significant level of $30.00.

A breakthrough above the latter could lead the price of the grey metal to reach the upper boundary of the descending channel around the level of $30.50. A breakthrough above the latter could lead the XAG/USD pair to test the four-week high of $31.55.

XAG/USD: Daily Chart