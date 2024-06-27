Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD drops toward $28.50 due to bearish bias

- Silver price may extend losses as daily chart analysis indicates a bearish bias.
- The XAG/USD pair consolidates within the descending channel pattern.
- The 14-day RSI suggests that Silver price trades within a range between $29.70-$28.70.
Silver price (XAG/USD) continues its losing streak for the third successive session, trading around $28.70 per troy ounce during the early European session on Thursday. An analysis of the daily chart indicates a bearish bias as the XAG/USD pair consolidates within the descending channel pattern.
The momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates the strengthening of bearish bias for Silver. This configuration indicates that the overall trend turns negative as the MACD line breaks below the centreline and a signal line.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is consolidating below the 50 level, suggesting Silver price trading within a range between $29.70-$28.70. If the RSI declines below the 30 level, it generates buy signals and indicates an oversold condition of the commodity asset.
On the downside, the Silver price may find key support around the psychological level of $28.00. A break below this level could exert pressure on the XAG/USD pair to approach the vicinity around the lower threshold of the descending channel around the level of $27.50.
In terms of resistance, the Silver price may find the immediate barrier around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $29.30, followed by the significant level of $30.00.
A breakthrough above the latter could lead the price of the grey metal to reach the upper boundary of the descending channel around the level of $30.50. A breakthrough above the latter could lead the XAG/USD pair to test the four-week high of $31.55.
XAG/USD: Daily Chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0700 as US Dollar loses ground
EUR/USD recovers to test 1.0700 in the European session on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar selling in tandem with the USD/JPY retreat lends support to the pair. The pair's upside, however, appears capped amid EU political jitters. US data is next in focus.
USD/JPY holds pullback near 160.50, Japanese intervention risks loom
USD/JPY holds the pullback near 160.50 in European trading on Thursday, eroding a part of Wednesday's upsurge. The pair is dragged down by broad risk aversion and Japanese verbal intervention, supporting the Japanese Yen. The focus now is on potential FX intervention and US data.
Gold price consolidates the downside as focus shifts to US PCE inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds near two-week lows, strugging to register any meaningful recovery while trading around the $2,300 mark in the European session on Thursday.
Solana price poised for a 10% rally
Solana price breaks out of the descending channel pattern, signaling a bullish move. Sideline buyers can accumulate SOL at the trendline retest level of around $132.34. A daily candlestick close below $122.00 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Indices fall back as inflation worries return
Higher inflation in Australia has not helped matters, and raises the uncomfortable prospect that major bugbear of the past two years is set to make an unwelcome return, leading to rate hikes once again.