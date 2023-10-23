Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD drops to near $23 as 10-year US yields soar to 5%

Share:

Silver price slips to near $23.00 amid higher US bond yields.

Iran’s intervention in the Israel-Palestine conflict would widen Middle East tensions.

Silver price (XAG/USD) eases from monthly highs around $23.70 as 10-year US Treasury yields rose to 5% in the New York session. The white metal falls to near $23.00 amid a data-packed weak. Long-term US bond yields rose to record highs since 2007 on expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for a longer period.

S&P500 opens on a bearish note amid escalating Middle East tensions. Iran’s intervention in the Israel-Palestine conflict would widen Middle East tensions. The US Dollar Index (DXY) demonstrates a volatile performance around 106.00 as the focus shifts to the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the July-September quarter, which will be announced on Thursday.

As per the estimates, the growth rate was 4.2%, double from 2.1% recorded in the April-June quarter. An upbeat US GDP data would elevate hops of one more interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Before that, investors will look for the preliminary S&P Global PMI for October, which will be published on Tuesday at 13:45 GMT. The Manufacturing and Services PMI is seen declining to 49.5 and 49.9 respectively.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price aims to climb above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from August 30 high at $25.00 to October 03 low at $20.68) at $23.36 on a two-hour scale. The short-term bias for the white metal is bullish as it is comfortably trading above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades at $23.00.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) drops into the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a rangebound move ahead.

Silver two-hour chart