Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD corrects to $24 despite hopes of Fed’s soft landing remains abated

- Silver price corrects further as the US Dollar remains firm due to stable job growth.
- Fed Mester that demand and supply in the labor market is coming into a better balance.
- Silver price demonstrates a Broadening Triangle chart formation.
Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its correction to near the crucial support of $24.00 even though investors hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done with hiking interest rates. The white metal remained offered from Thursday but the broader trend is still positive as the tight United States labor market starts cooling down.
S&P500 futures remain lackluster as US markets are closed on account of Labor Day. Due to the extended weekend, weak volume is expected in the FX domain too. Also, the market mood is quiet due to an extended weekend.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) looks set to extend recovery above the immediate resistance of 104.20 as job growth remains solid in August.
Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday that demand and supply in the labor market is coming into a better balance but the job market is still strong. She further added that while job growth has slowed and job openings are down, the Unemployment Rate is low.
Also, US Manufacturing PMI for August increased to 47.6 from 46.4 in July but remained below the 50.0 mark, which itself shows a contraction in activities. After factory activities, investors shift focus to the Services PMI for August, which will be published on Wednesday.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price demonstrates a Broadening Triangle chart formation on a two-hour scale. The downside is supported near the horizontal resistance plotted from August 25 low around $23.92. A declining 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicates that the mid-term trend is bearish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) shifts into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that a bearish impulse is already active.
Silver two-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|24.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.43
|Daily SMA50
|23.68
|Daily SMA100
|23.93
|Daily SMA200
|23.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.82
|Previous Daily Low
|24.16
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.05
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
