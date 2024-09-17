Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates below $31.00, bullish potential seems intact

Silver struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Tuesday.

The technical setup favors bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.

Any meaningful downfall could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.

Silver (XAG/USD) trades with a positive bias around the $30.80-$30.85 area during the Asian session on Tuesday and remains well within the striking distance of a two-month peak touched the previous day.

From a technical perspective, Friday's convincing breakout through the $30.00 psychological mark barrier, which coincided with a short-term descending trend line, was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the XAG/USD.

Acceptance above the $31.00 mark will reaffirm the constructive outlook and lift the white metal to the next relevant hurdle near the $31.45-$31.50 supply zone. Some follow-through buying should allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the $32.00 mark. The momentum should allow the XAG/USD to aim back to challenge a one-decade high, around mid-$32.00s touched in May.

On the flip side, any meaningful corrective slide below the $30.50 immediate support is likely to attract fresh buyers and remain cushioned near the aforementioned descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, now turned support, near the $30.00 mark. The latter could act as a key pivotal point, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and make the XAG/USD vulnerable.

The subsequent fall could get extended towards the $29.40-$29.35 intermediate support en route to the $29.00 round figure. Some follow-through selling could drag the XAG/USD to the next relevant support near the $28.20-$28.15 zone. This is followed by the $28.00 mark and the monthly low, around the $27.70 area, which if broken might shift the bias back in favor of bearish traders.

XAG/USD daily chart