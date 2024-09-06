Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates below $29.00/100-period SMA ahead of NFP

- Silver consolidates its recovery gains from a multi-week low registered over the past two days.
- The overnight failure near the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart warrants caution for bulls.
- A sustained move above the $29.00 mark is needed to support prospects for additional gains.
Silver (XAG/USD) oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the $28.80 region during the Asian session on Friday and remains below the weekly top touched the previous day. Traders now seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the release of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report before pacing fresh directional bets.
Looking at the broader picture, the overnight failure to find acceptance above the $29.00 mark, or the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, warrants some caution for bullish traders. Moreover, neutral oscillators on the daily chart make it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the said handle before positioning for an extension of the XAG/USD's recent bounce from the $27.70 area, or a nearly three-week low set on Tuesday.
The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the white metal further towards the $29.65 intermediate hurdle en route to the $30.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the August monthly swing high, around the $30.20 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for a further appreciating move. The XAG/USD might then climb to the $30.80 horizontal resistance before aiming to reclaim the $31.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $28.50 region, below which the commodity could accelerate the slide towards the $28.00 mark. This is followed by the weekly trough, around the $27.70 zone. A convincing break below the latter might prompt aggressive technical selling and drag the XAG/USD to the $27.20 intermediate support en route to the $27.00 round figure and the next relevant support near the $26.60 area.
Silver 4-hour chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Australian Dollar breaks two-day winning streak despite the hawkish RBA
The Australian Dollar (AUD) halts its two days of gains against the US Dollar (USD) as traders adopt caution ahead of the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). This data may offer more cues on the potential size of an expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this month.
Japanese Yen extends winning streak as US Dollar remains subdued due to dovish Fedspeak
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues its winning streak for the fourth successive session as rising real wages in July fuel speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may introduce another interest rate hike before the end of 2024. Additionally, the USD/JPY pair has encountered headwinds due to a softer US Dollar (USD), driven by dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
Gold price bulls turn cautious near $2,525 hurdle ahead of US NFP report
Gold price (XAU/USD) climbed closer to the $2,524-2,525 supply zone on Thursday amid some follow-through US Dollar (USD) selling, led by bets for a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) later this month.
Why Ethereum is underperforming Bitcoin, Solana, Nvidia, Meta, Apple and others
Ethereum (ETH) is down 2% on Thursday following a key analysis showing the top altcoin has underperformed assets, including Bitcoin, Solana, Nvidia, Meta, Apple, Gold and others. CryptoQuant analysts and the F2pool co-founder weigh in on why ETH has underperformed and what investors should expect.
ADP Employment Change Preview: US private sector expected to add 145K new jobs in August
ADP Employment Change is forecast to arrive at 145,000 in August. Labor market conditions could influence the Fed’s policy outlook. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after posting large losses in August.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.