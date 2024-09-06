Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates below $29.00/100-period SMA ahead of NFP

Silver consolidates its recovery gains from a multi-week low registered over the past two days.

The overnight failure near the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart warrants caution for bulls.

A sustained move above the $29.00 mark is needed to support prospects for additional gains.

Silver (XAG/USD) oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the $28.80 region during the Asian session on Friday and remains below the weekly top touched the previous day. Traders now seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the release of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report before pacing fresh directional bets.

Looking at the broader picture, the overnight failure to find acceptance above the $29.00 mark, or the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, warrants some caution for bullish traders. Moreover, neutral oscillators on the daily chart make it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the said handle before positioning for an extension of the XAG/USD's recent bounce from the $27.70 area, or a nearly three-week low set on Tuesday.

The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the white metal further towards the $29.65 intermediate hurdle en route to the $30.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the August monthly swing high, around the $30.20 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for a further appreciating move. The XAG/USD might then climb to the $30.80 horizontal resistance before aiming to reclaim the $31.00 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $28.50 region, below which the commodity could accelerate the slide towards the $28.00 mark. This is followed by the weekly trough, around the $27.70 zone. A convincing break below the latter might prompt aggressive technical selling and drag the XAG/USD to the $27.20 intermediate support en route to the $27.00 round figure and the next relevant support near the $26.60 area.

Silver 4-hour chart