Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD climbs closer to $34.00, remains below multi-year peak

Silver regains positive traction following the overnight pullback from a 12-year top.

A move beyond $34.25-$34.30 is needed to support prospects for additional gains

Any meaningful dip could attract dip-buyers and remain limited near $32.75-$32.65.

Silver (XAG/USD) attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled its corrective slide from the $34.85-$34.90 area, or the highest level since October 2012 touched this week. The white metal currently trades just below the $34.00 round figure, up over 0.50% for the day.

Looking at the broader picture, the recent strength beyond the $32.65-$32.75 supply zone was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the upside. That said, this week's fake-out above a short-term ascending channel extending from the August swing low warrants some caution.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying and a sustained move beyond the $34.25-$34.30 immediate hurdle before positioning for any further gains. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the positive momentum and make a fresh attempt to conquer the $35.00 psychological mark. The momentum could extend further and lift the commodity to the October 2012 swing high, around the $35.35-$35.40 region.

On the flip side, the $33.45-$33.40 area, or the weekly low touched on Wednesday, could protect the immediate downside ahead of the $33.00 round-figure mark. Any further decline is likely to attract some dip-buyers, which, in turn, should limit losses for the XAG/USD near the $32.75-$32.65 resistance-turned-support. Some follow-through selling, however, might shift the bias in favor of bears and pave the way for a further downfall.

Silver daily chart