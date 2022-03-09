Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD bounces off weekly support line, eyes to regain $26.00

- Silver bears take a breather following the biggest daily fall in six weeks.
- MACD turns bearish but key SMAs, trend lines defend buyers.
- Tops marked during July 2021 act as short-term key resistance.
Silver (XAG/USD) holds onto the U-turn from a one-week-old ascending support line around $25.80 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday.
The bright metal dropped the most since late January the previous day before taking a U-turn from $25.40, staying comfortably above weekly support.
It should be noted, however, that the rebound needs validation from the $26.00 threshold to reject the bearish signals from MACD.
Following that, July 2021 peak around $26.75-80 will be in focus as a clear break of which will propel XAG/USD prices towards a fresh high of 2022, currently around $27.00.
On the contrary, the nearby support line and the 50-SMA, respectively around $25.60 and $25.35 limit the quote’s immediate downside.
Following that, an upward sloping trend line from February 03, close to $24.85 and January’s peak of $24.70 will be crucial to watch.
In a case where silver bears conquer $24.70 support, a convergence of the 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-March upside, near $23.85-90, could lure them.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.50%
|Today daily open
|26.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.4
|Daily SMA50
|23.59
|Daily SMA100
|23.53
|Daily SMA200
|24.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.95
|Previous Daily Low
|25.36
|Previous Weekly High
|25.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.1
|Previous Monthly High
|25.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers above 0.7300 amid anxiety over Ukraine-Russia peace talks
AUD/USD struggles to extend the biggest daily jump in a fortnight amid cautious mood ahead of Ukraine-Russia negotiations, making rounds to 0.7315-20 during early Thursday morning in Asia. RBA’s Lowe sounded less dovish, Aussie PM Morrison declared a national emergency on ease coast floods.
EUR/USD may consolidate around 1.1100 ahead of ECB’s interest rate decision
The EUR/USD pair has witnessed a juggernaut rally after forming a base in a range of 1.0807-1.0942. The major has observed a bullish reversal after hitting a fresh 23-months low near 1.0810. The risk-on impulse has underpinned the shared currency against the greenback.
Gold steadies around $1,990 with eyes on Ukraine, US inflation
Gold bears take a breather around $1,990 during the initial Asian session on Thursday, after posting the biggest daily fall in 14 months. The metal’s previous decline could be linked to the concerns that Ukraine’s diplomacy may help overcome the geopolitical tussle with Russia.
Crypto.com price may form a bear trap that could launch CRO to $0.50
Crypto.com price shows some early signs of recovery after experiencing intense selling pressure over the last few weeks. CRO recently closed below the Ichimoku Cloud and a bear flag, giving short-sellers one of the best entry opportunities in months – but they have not followed through.
Corrections seem normal and common but are often mysterious — What starts them?
We get the JOLTS report this morning, with many expecting those weird voluntary quits to quiet down. We also get a budget extension and some bumpf on the White House “crypto strategy.” We warn against jumping on a correction as though it’s a true reversal.