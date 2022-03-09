Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD bounces off weekly support line, eyes to regain $26.00

Silver bears take a breather following the biggest daily fall in six weeks.

MACD turns bearish but key SMAs, trend lines defend buyers.

Tops marked during July 2021 act as short-term key resistance.

Silver (XAG/USD) holds onto the U-turn from a one-week-old ascending support line around $25.80 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday.

The bright metal dropped the most since late January the previous day before taking a U-turn from $25.40, staying comfortably above weekly support.

It should be noted, however, that the rebound needs validation from the $26.00 threshold to reject the bearish signals from MACD.

Following that, July 2021 peak around $26.75-80 will be in focus as a clear break of which will propel XAG/USD prices towards a fresh high of 2022, currently around $27.00.

On the contrary, the nearby support line and the 50-SMA, respectively around $25.60 and $25.35 limit the quote’s immediate downside.

Following that, an upward sloping trend line from February 03, close to $24.85 and January’s peak of $24.70 will be crucial to watch.

In a case where silver bears conquer $24.70 support, a convergence of the 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-March upside, near $23.85-90, could lure them.

Silver: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected