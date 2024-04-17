  • Silver edges higher, showing resilience with a 0.50% gain, yet faces tough resistance near $28.74.
  • Technical analysis suggests potential pullback risks with $28.00 as a pivotal level; further support at $27.59 and $27.00.
  • Upside momentum could resume if prices surpass $28.28, targeting higher resistance points at $28.74 and potentially $29.00.

Silver’s prices remain in positive territory but continued to register higher tails in the daily chart, signaling buyers' failure to commit to higher prices above the May 18, 2021, high of $28.74. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $28.21 and gains 0.50%.

XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The daily chart depicts the grey metal as upward biased even though it’s retreating below the crucial resistance level, exposing the significant $28.00 figure. Once that level is cleared, it could potentially lead to a significant shift in the market dynamics. Silver’s next support would be the April 15 low of $27.59 ahead of $27.00. Once that level is taken out, the next demand zone would be the December 4, 2023, high turned support at $25.91.

On the other hand, if buyers lift XAG/USD prices back above June 10, 2021, high at $28.28, it could clear the path to test $28.74. A breach of the latter will expose $29.00, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high at $29.79.

XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 28.2
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 28.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.44
Daily SMA50 24.58
Daily SMA100 24.03
Daily SMA200 23.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29.02
Previous Daily Low 27.95
Previous Weekly High 29.8
Previous Weekly Low 26.88
Previous Monthly High 25.77
Previous Monthly Low 22.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 28.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 27.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 27.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 28.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 29.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 29.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

