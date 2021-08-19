Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD trims a part of intraday losses to one-week lows

- Silver witnessed some follow-through selling for the third successive day.
- Slightly oversold RSI on the 1-hour chart helped limit any further losses.
- The technical set-up still remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.
Silver extended its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 50% Fibonacci level of a sharp fall from monthly swing highs and edged lower for the third successive day.
The downward momentum dragged the commodity to one-week lows, around the $23.15 region during the early part of the trading action on Thursday. However, oversold RSI (14) on the 1-hour chart assisted the XAG/USD to find some support near the 23.6% Fibo. level and trim a part of its intraday losses.
Looking at the broader technical picture, sustained weakness below the $23.50-45 confluence region – comprising of 38.2% Fibo. level and 100-hour SMA – was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. This might have also set the stage for an extension of the ongoing downward trajectory.
The bearish outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on 4-hour/daily charts are holding deep in the bearish territory and are still shy of being in the oversold zone. Hence, any meaningful recovery attempt might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.
From current levels, the daily swing lows, around the 23.15 region might protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling below the $23.00 mark will set the stage for a slide back towards challenging YTD lows, around the $22.20 region touched last Monday.
On the flip side, the $23.45-50 confluence support breakpoint now seems to act as an immediate strong hurdle. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the XAG/USD back towards the $23.90-$24.00 region (38.2% Fibo.), which should now cap the upside.
Silver 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|23.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.53
|Daily SMA50
|25.55
|Daily SMA100
|26.13
|Daily SMA200
|25.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.83
|Previous Daily Low
|23.29
|Previous Weekly High
|24.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.17
|Previous Monthly High
|26.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed\s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances on its way to $1800
Gold price rebounds from the Fed minutes-led sell-off to $1775. Risk-off mood weighs heavily on US yields, which drag the dollar lower. Downside potential for XAU/USD seems limited amid COVID-19 woes.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Tesla pops as everything else drops
Tesla stock finally catches a bid and rallied strongly on Wednesday. The stock had been suffering after some negative news stories. TSLA rallies despite the equity market falling on taper talk.