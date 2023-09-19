​​​​​​​Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stabilizes above $23 ahead of Fed policy

- Silver price stabilizes confidently above $23.00 as the focus shifts to Fed policy.
- The Fed is widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50%.
- Silver price stabilizes above the horizontal resistance plotted around $23.12, which has turned into a support.
Silver price (XAG/USD) shifts auction above the crucial resistance of $23.00 as the US Dollar comes under pressure ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced on Wednesday.
The S&P500 opens on a cautious note as investors remain uncertain over the interest rate guidance. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50% but will keep doors open for further policy tightening.
Any discussion about rate cuts would improve the appeal for the risk-perceived assets and dampen the US Dollar. Economists at Goldman Sachs expect Fed officials to signal a full percentage point of cuts next year but to keep expectations of one more interest rate increase this year to a range of 5.50%-5.75%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) finds support near 104.80 but the upside seems restricted as the Fed is expected to skip raising interest rates for the second time in its aggressive policy-tightening since March 2022. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields to near 4.34%.
The US economy has remained resilient despite higher interest rates but investors see the economic recovery faltering as the Fed is expected to keep interest rates ‘higher for longer’. Meanwhile, the yields offered on five-year US bonds have increased from 10-year US Treasury yields, indicating that investors see a slowdown in the near term.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price stabilizes above the horizontal resistance plotted from September 7 high around $23.12, which has turned into a support. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $23.20 is consistently providing support to the Silver bulls. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) struggles to shift into the bullish range of 60.00-40.00.
Silver two-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.27
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|23.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.64
|Daily SMA50
|23.74
|Daily SMA100
|23.72
|Daily SMA200
|23.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.26
|Previous Daily Low
|22.96
|Previous Weekly High
|23.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.3
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.65
