Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD seems vulnerable near mid-$29.00s, over two-week low

Silver drifts lower for the third straight day on Friday and drops to over a two-week low.

The technical setup favors bearish traders and supports prospects for a further downfall.

A move beyond the $30.30-$30.40 support-turned-resistance will negate the negative bias.

Silver (XAG/USD) remains under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Friday and touches a two-and-half-week trough during the Asian session. The white metal currently trades around the $29.55-$29.60 region, down 0.80% for the day and the technical setup supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.

Against the backdrop of the recent failure to build on the momentum beyond the $31.40 supply zone, this week's breakdown through a short-term trading range support was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction and suggest that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD remains to the downside.

Hence, a subsequent slide towards testing the next relevant support near the $29.15 region, en route to the $29.00 mark, looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through selling below the latter might expose the June monthly swing low, around the $28.60-$28.55 area. The XAG/USD could eventually drop to the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the $28.00 mark.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might confront some hurdle near the Asian session peak, around the $29.80 region. This is closely followed by the $30.00 psychological mark, above which a bout of a short-covering move could lift the XAG/USD back to the $30.30-$30.40 trading range support breakpoint, now turned resistance. The momentum could extend towards the $31.00 round figure.

A sustained strength beyond the latter will negate any near-term negative bias and lift the XAG/USD back towards the $31.40 supply zone. Some follow-through buying, leading to a subsequent move beyond the monthly peak, around the $31.80 area, should allow bulls to retake the $32.00 mark and challenge the YTD peak, near the mid-$32.00s touched in May.

Silver 4-hour chart