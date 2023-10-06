Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains confined in familiar range, bearish potential intact

- Silver edges higher during the Asian session on Friday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- The range-bound price action could be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase.
- The oversold RSI on the daily chart might hold back bears from placing fresh bets.
Silver attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Friday and currently trades around the $21.00 mark, up nearly 0.20% for the day. The white metal, however, remains confined in a familiar range held over the past four days and the technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance is to the downside.
The subdued range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on hourly charts. Against the backdrop of the recent sharp rejection slide from a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), this might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. This, along with last week's breakdown through the $23.30-$23.20 horizontal support, validates the near-term negative outlook for the XAG/USD.
That said, the oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is holding back traders from placing fresh bearish bets and positioning for any further depreciating move. Meanwhile, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the $21.40 region. A sustained strength beyond, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the XAG/USD to reclaim the $22.00 round-figure mark.
The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $22.20-$22.30 strong horizontal support breakpoint, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained strength beyond will negate the negative outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders.
On the flip side, the $20.70-$20.65 zone, or a nearly seven-month low touched this week, might continue to act as immediate support and protect the downside. Some follow-through selling, however, should pave the way for a slide towards challenging the YTD trough – levels just below the $20.00 psychological mark touched in March.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|20.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.59
|Daily SMA50
|23.17
|Daily SMA100
|23.4
|Daily SMA200
|23.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.3
|Previous Daily Low
|20.71
|Previous Weekly High
|23.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.12
|Previous Monthly High
|24.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
