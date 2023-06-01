Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rebound prods $23.60 resistance confluence

By Anil Panchal
  • Silver Price grinds near weekly high as bulls attack convergence of key resistance lines.
  • Upbeat MACD signals suggest further XAG/USD advances but 200-SMA is the key hurdle.
  • 50-SMA, weekly support line restricts immediate downside of the Silver Price.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) clings to mild gains near $23.50-55 as bulls take a breather while jostling with the short-term key resistance during early Thursday. In doing so, the bright metal also makes rounds to the weekly high amid a three-day uptrend.

A convergence of a downward-sloping trend line from May 05 and a fortnight-old descending resistance line appears challenging the XAG/USD buyers around $23.60.

That said, a sustained break of the 50-SMA and bullish MACD signals keep the Silver buyers hopeful of crossing the $23.60 hurdle, which in turn will allow them to meet the $24.00 round figure.

However, the 200-SMA level of around $24.50 can challenge the XAG/USD afterward, if not then the $25.00 round figure may act as an intermediate halt during the quote’s run-up targeting the previous monthly peak of around $26.15. It should be noted that April’s high of $26.08 also challenges the Silver buyers past the $26.00 threshold.

Alternatively, the 50-SMA level of around $23.25 precedes a one-week-long rising trend line, close to $23.20 at the latest, to restrict the intraday fall of the Silver price.

Following that, the latest trough marked the last Friday near $22.70 and November 2022 high near $22.25 may act as the last defenses of the XAG/USD buyers.

Silver Price: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.54
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 23.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.07
Daily SMA50 24.42
Daily SMA100 23.35
Daily SMA200 22.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.62
Previous Daily Low 23.1
Previous Weekly High 23.92
Previous Weekly Low 22.68
Previous Monthly High 26.14
Previous Monthly Low 22.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.24

 

 

