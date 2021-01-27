Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD portrays a choppy range above $25.00

- Silver trims early Asian losses while bouncing off $25.24.
- Two-month-old rising trend line, 50-day SMA restricts immediate downside.
- 21-day SMA joins bearish MACD to guard upside momentum.
Silver prices pick up bids around $25.35, down 0.50% intraday, while trying to recover during early Wednesday. In doing so, the white metal bounces off an ascending trend line from November 30. However, bearish MACD and 21-day SMA can challenge the corrective pullback.
Hence, the present bounce can refresh the weekly top, above the current $25.77, but 21-day SMA near $25.88, followed by the $26.00 will stop probe the silver bulls afterward.
Alternatively, a downside break of the stated support line, at $25.25 now, will have to break below the 50-day SMA level of $25.09 and the $25.00 round-figure to convince sellers.
While an upside break of $26.00 can eye the monthly top of $27.92, with $26.60-65 acting as an intermediate halt, the commodity’s declines below $25.00 will not hesitate to refresh the monthly bottom of $24.18.
To sum up, silver prices are flashing mixed signals, despite gradually recovering, ahead of the key Federal Reserve meeting.
Read: Fed Preview: Fearing market froth or boosting Biden's stimulus? Three scenarios
Silver daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47%
|Today daily open
|25.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.91
|Daily SMA50
|25.07
|Daily SMA100
|24.84
|Daily SMA200
|22.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.66
|Previous Daily Low
|25.2
|Previous Weekly High
|26.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.19
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.14
