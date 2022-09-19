- Silver price grinds higher as buyers attack short-term key hurdle amid impending bullish moving average cross.
- Sustained bounce off 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, firmer RSI keep buyers hopeful.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, monthly high also tests further upside.
Silver price (XAG/USD) seesaws around $19.50 as buyers attack immediate resistance amid a looming bullish crossover during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the metal prices defend the previous day’s rebound from the 200-SMA while trying to keep buyers hopeful.
Successful trading beyond the key SMAs join firmer RSI (14), not overbought, to favor XAG/USD bulls as they attack one-week-old resistance around $19.60 by the press time.
As the 50-SMA inches closer to piercing the 200-SMA from below, the bulls are bracing for an upside past the immediate resistance. However, the monthly high near the $20.00 psychological magnet will be an extra challenge for the silver buyers to tackle before retaking control.
Following that, the previous monthly peak surrounding $20.90 and the $21.00 threshold will be in focus.
Alternatively, pullback moves need not only decline below the 200-SMA level surrounding $19.30 but should also remain below the $19.20 support comprising the 50-SMA to tease XAG/USD sellers.
Even so, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the August-September downside, near $18.80, could challenge the silver price downside.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|19.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.8
|Daily SMA50
|19.25
|Daily SMA100
|20.34
|Daily SMA200
|22.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.62
|Previous Daily Low
|18.78
|Previous Weekly High
|20.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.78
|Previous Monthly High
|20.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
