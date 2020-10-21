Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pierces five-week-old resistance line to attack $25.00

- Silver refreshes one week high after crossing a descending trend line from September 15.
- Bullish MACD, successful trading above 100-day SMA offer conviction to buyers.
Silver takes the bids near $24.99, an intraday high of $25.02, during the early Wednesday’s trading. In doing so, the white metal rises for the third consecutive day, while also refreshing the one week high, as it breaks a short-term falling resistance line.
Not only the sustained break of the previous resistance but bullish MACD and the bullion’s ability to stay beyond 100-day EMA also favors the buyers.
As a result, silver bulls are raging for the monthly high of $25.56 ahead of targeting the early-September lows near $25.85.
During the metal’s upside past-$25.85, the $26.00 round-figure holds the key to a run-up towards the 10-week-old resistance line around $27.00.
Alternatively, the commodity’s pullback below the $24.80 support line will highlight an upward sloping trend line from September 24, at $24.00 now, before directing the silver sellers towards the 100-day SMA level of $23.07.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|1.14%
|Today daily open
|24.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.93
|Daily SMA50
|25.7
|Daily SMA100
|23
|Daily SMA200
|19.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.93
|Previous Daily Low
|24.32
|Previous Weekly High
|25.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.57
|Previous Monthly High
|28.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls eyeing 0.7100 amid upbeat Aussie Retail Sales, stimulus hopes
AUD/USD snaps four-day losing streak while heading towards 0.7100. Australia’s Retail Sales shrank 1.5% MoM in September. The market’s risk-tone remains positive as US policymakers inch closer to the fiscal stimulus.
Gold eyes $1939 upside barrier amid US stimulus hopes
Gold buyers are finally extending their control above $1900, rejoicing the renewed optimism over the US fiscal stimulus. The safe-haven US dollar wilts amid a risk-on market mood after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and ...
USD/JPY under pressure below 105.50 amid US dollar weakness
USD/JPY is testing lows below 105.50, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.
Bitcoin cracks $12,000, can Ethereum and XRP follow the steps of BTC?
BTC briefly jumped above the critical resistance level at $12,000 for the first time since September 1. Once again, the flagship cryptocurrency made an attempt to stay above $12,000 but other coins remain flat.
WTI trims API-led losses above $41.00, nears seven-week high
WTI’s consolidates the pullback from the highest since September 04 with its latest U-turn from $41.13. Markets anticipate a bearish statement from the oil producers after IMF’s downbeat forecasts.