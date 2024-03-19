Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD moves away from YTD peak, slides below $25.00 mark

Silver extends its recent pullback from the YTD top, though the downside seems limited.

The setup favours support prospects for the emergence of dip-buying near mid-$24.00s.

Weakness below the latter might prompt fresh selling and pave the way for deeper losses.

Silver (XAG/USD) remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and retreats further from the YTD peak, around the $25.45 region touched last week. The white metal continues losing ground through the first half of the European session and drops to a fresh daily low, around the $24.85-$24.80 area in the last hour.

From a technical perspective, the recent breakout through the very important 200-day Simple Moving (SMA) and a subsequent strength beyond the $24.50-$24.60 horizontal barrier favour bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been retreating from higher levels – are still holding comfortably in the positive territory. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying and warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move.

Meanwhile, the $24.60-$24.50 resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline could be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited near the $24.15-$24.10 region. This is followed by the $24.00 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the corrective decline back towards the 200-day SMA support, currently pegged near the $23.35-$23.30 region.

On the flip side, momentum back above the $25.00 psychological mark might confront some resistance near the $25.20 region ahead of the YTD peak, around the $25.45 area. Some follow-through buying will reaffirm the near-term positive outlook and allow the XAG/USD to aim back to challenge the December 2023 swing high – levels just ahead of the $26.00 round figure. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared will pave the way for an extension of over a two-week-old uptrend.

Silver daily chart