Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD moves away from YTD peak, slides below $25.00 mark

- Silver extends its recent pullback from the YTD top, though the downside seems limited.
- The setup favours support prospects for the emergence of dip-buying near mid-$24.00s.
- Weakness below the latter might prompt fresh selling and pave the way for deeper losses.
Silver (XAG/USD) remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and retreats further from the YTD peak, around the $25.45 region touched last week. The white metal continues losing ground through the first half of the European session and drops to a fresh daily low, around the $24.85-$24.80 area in the last hour.
From a technical perspective, the recent breakout through the very important 200-day Simple Moving (SMA) and a subsequent strength beyond the $24.50-$24.60 horizontal barrier favour bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been retreating from higher levels – are still holding comfortably in the positive territory. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying and warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Meanwhile, the $24.60-$24.50 resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline could be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited near the $24.15-$24.10 region. This is followed by the $24.00 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the corrective decline back towards the 200-day SMA support, currently pegged near the $23.35-$23.30 region.
On the flip side, momentum back above the $25.00 psychological mark might confront some resistance near the $25.20 region ahead of the YTD peak, around the $25.45 area. Some follow-through buying will reaffirm the near-term positive outlook and allow the XAG/USD to aim back to challenge the December 2023 swing high – levels just ahead of the $26.00 round figure. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared will pave the way for an extension of over a two-week-old uptrend.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|25.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.7
|Daily SMA50
|23.13
|Daily SMA100
|23.39
|Daily SMA200
|23.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.33
|Previous Daily Low
|24.95
|Previous Weekly High
|25.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.01
|Previous Monthly High
|23.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
