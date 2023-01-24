- Silver price renews intraday high to reverse the previous day’s slump to five-week low.
- 200-SMA, bearish chart formation keeps XAG/USD bears hopeful.
- Monthly high acts as the last defense of Silver bears.
Silver price (XAG/USD) picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $23.55 as it bounces off the five-week low marked the previous day. In doing so, the bright metal recovers from the support line of a one-week-long descending trend channel.
As the XAG/USD recovery takes clues from the RSI (14) rebound from the overbought territory, the latest run-up is likely to poke the immediate hurdle, namely the 200-SMA level surrounding $23.65.
However, the quote’s further upside will need validation from the top line of the stated channel, close to $24.10 at the latest.
Even so, the monthly high near $24.55, also the highest level since late April 2022, could challenge the Silver buyers, a break of which won’t hesitate to direct the commodity price towards the April 2022 high near $26.25.
On the contrary, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the XAG/USD’s upside from December 16 to January 03, around $23.30, restricts immediate declines of the metal.
Following that, the aforementioned bearish chart formation’s support line, near $23.00 by the press time, will be crucial to watch for a corrective bounce.
In a case where the Silver price fails to rebound from $23.00, a slump toward the mid-2022 peak surrounding $22.50 can’t be ruled out.
Silver price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38%
|Today daily open
|23.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.79
|Daily SMA50
|23.01
|Daily SMA100
|21.28
|Daily SMA200
|21.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.16
|Previous Daily Low
|22.76
|Previous Weekly High
|24.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.17
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.55
