Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hits one-week low, manages to hold above $24.00 mark

- Silver edges lower for the fourth successive day and touches a one-week low on Monday.
- The mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing directional bets.
- A sustained move beyond the $25.00 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
Silver remains on the defensive for the fourth successive day on Monday and drops to a one-week low during the early part of the European session, though manages to hold above the $24.00 round-figure mark.
The downtick could be attributed to some technical selling after last week's repeated failures to break through a descending trend line extending from over a one-year high, around the $26.10-$26.15 region touched in May. That said, mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution before placing bearish bets around the XAG/USD and positioning for any further decline.
Hence, any subsequent fall is more likely to find some support near the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently pegged around the $23.80 region. Some follow-through selling, however, should pave the way for a fall towards the $23.55 region, which is closely followed by the 200-day SMA, near the $23.40 region. The latter should act as a pivotal point for the XAG/USD.
A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and expose the $23.00 round figure. The downward trajectory could get extended further and drag the XAG/USD towards strong horizontal support near the $22.20-$22.10 region.
On the flip side, the $24.30-$24.35 area now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the aforementioned descending trend-line resistance, currently around the $24.75 region. This is followed by the $25.00 psychological mark and July monthly swing high, around the $25.25 region. A sustained strength beyond should allow the XAG/USD to make a fresh attempt to conquer the $26.00 mark.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|24.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.43
|Daily SMA50
|23.68
|Daily SMA100
|23.93
|Daily SMA200
|23.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.82
|Previous Daily Low
|24.16
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.05
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
