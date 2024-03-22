Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hangs near one-week low, just above mid-$24.00s

- Silver drifts lower for the second straight day and touches a one-and-half-week low.
- The mixed technical setup warrants caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.
- A convincing break below the 38.2% Fibo. level will set the stage for deeper losses.
Silver (XAG/USD) extends the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the $25.75-$25.80 region, or its highest level since early December and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Friday. The white metal maintains its offered tone through the early part of the European session and is currently placed around mid-$24.00s, just above a one-and-half-week low touched earlier today.
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakdown through the $24.85-$24.80 horizontal support, coinciding with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the February-March rally was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The subsequent slide, however, stalls ahead of the 38.2% Fibo. level, which should now act as a key pivotal point. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing traction – are still holding in the positive territory.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the said support near the $24.30 region before positioning for any further depreciating move for the XAG/USD. The corrective decline could then drag the white metal below the $24.00 round-figure mark, towards testing the 50% Fibo. level support near the $23.85 zone en route to the $23.40 confluence, comprising the 61.8% Fibo. and the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
On the flip side, the $24.80 horizontal support breakpoint could act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $25.00 psychological mark. A sustained strength beyond the latter might trigger a bout of a short-covering rally towards the $25.50 region en route to the YTD peak, around the $25.75-$25.80 region. This is followed by the December 2023 swing high, just ahead of the $26.00 round figure, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional gains.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|24.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.03
|Daily SMA50
|23.26
|Daily SMA100
|23.46
|Daily SMA200
|23.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.77
|Previous Daily Low
|24.64
|Previous Weekly High
|25.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.01
|Previous Monthly High
|23.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.0800 after German IFO survey
EUR/USD is recovering losses above 1.0800 in European trading on Friday. The pair found some support from the upbeat German IFO survey. But the rebound remains elusive amid the extended US Dollar recovery and souring risk sentiment. ECB and Fed speakers eyed.
GBP/USD surrenders 1.2600 amid unabated USD demand
GBP/USD is trading deep in the red below 1.2600 in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed Retail Sales declined by 0.4% on a yearly basis in February. The US Dollar rebounds firmly amid risk-aversion and ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold price extends its steady intraday descent amid broad-based USD strength
Gold price (XAU/USD) continues losing ground through the early part of the European session on Friday and now looks to extend the overnight retracement slide from the record peak.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.
A week full of surprises
The second big surprise of the week came from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The Swiss cut the interest rate by 25bp to 1.5% yesterday, in a surprise move and became the first major central bank to cut rates.