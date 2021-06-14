Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD flirts with two-day lows, around $27.75-70 area

- Silver witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Monday.
- Mixed technical indicators warrant some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
Silver extended the previous day's retracement slide from one-and-half-week tops and witnessed some follow-through selling on the first day of a new trading week. This marked the second consecutive day of a negative move and dragged the commodity to two-day lows, around the $27.70 region during the early European session.
From a technical perspective, last week's positive move faltered near the $28.25-30 region, marking a short-term ascending trend-line support breakpoint, now turned resistance. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAG/USD.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been drifting lower in the bearish territory and support prospects for additional intraday weakness. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing the positive momentum – are yet to confirm a bearish bias and warrant some caution for traders.
Hence, any subsequent fall is more likely to find decent support near the $27.40 region, or the lower boundary of a near one-month-old trading range. This is followed by the $27.20 horizontal support and the $27.00 mark, which if broken might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and prompt aggressive selling.
The next relevant support is pegged near the $26.60 area. Some follow-through selling might turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the $26.00 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the $25.75-70 region.
On the flip side, the $28.00 mark now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance ahead of the $28.25-30 supply zone. Sustained strength above has the potential to push the XAG/USD towards monthly tops, around the $28.75 region. Bulls might eventually push the commodity beyond the $29.00 mark, towards testing the $29.40-50 hurdle.
XAG/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|27.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.86
|Daily SMA50
|26.85
|Daily SMA100
|26.57
|Daily SMA200
|25.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.29
|Previous Daily Low
|27.9
|Previous Weekly High
|28.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.47
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
Gold: Focus on daily close, as XAU/USD breaches key support ahead of FOMC
Gold price pressurizes weekly lows, as the US dollar holds the firmer ground. Strong US data, stimulus woes and G7 on China keep investors on the edge ahead of FOMC. Gold bears eye daily closing below the 2.5-month-long trendline support for further declines.
Ethereum might create another opportunity for buyers to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price has tagged a resistance level at $2,552 but failed to breach through. This rejection and the lack of buying pressure have played a role in preventing the rise of ETH price. The bullish momentum that evolves at either of these levels might target the range high at $2,909.
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.