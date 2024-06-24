Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD flat lines above mid-$29.00s, 50-day SMA holds the key for bulls

- Silver struggles to register any meaningful recovery from a multi-day low touched this Monday.
- The mixed technical setup warrants caution before placing bullish bets around the XAG/USD.
- A convincing break below the 50-day SMA is needed to support prospects for further losses.
Silver (XAG/USD) finds some support ahead of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and stages a modest bounce from a three-day low, around the $29.35 region touched during the Asian session on Monday. The white metal, for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from the vicinity of the $31.00 mark, or a two-week high touched on Friday, though struggles to attract any meaningful buyers.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD is holding above 50-day, 100-day and 200-day SMAs, which favors bullish traders. That said, oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting in negative territory and warrant some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. Meanwhile, the 50-day SMA, currently pegged near the $29.15 area, is likely to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $29.00 round-figure mark.
A convincing break below the latter will shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders and set the stage for some meaningful downside. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the $28.30-28.25 region and eventually drop to the $28.00 mark. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the $27.55 support en route to the $27.00 round figure and the 100-day SMA, around the $26.90-26.85 area.
On the flip side, the $30.00 psychological mark might act as an immediate strong barrier ahead of the $30.45-30.50 region. This is followed by the $30.70 supply zone, above which the XAG/USD could aim to surpass the $31.00 round figure and test the next relevant hurdle near the $31.35 area. The subsequent move-up should allow bulls to reclaim the $32.00 mark and retest the $32.50 supply zone, or the YTD peak touched in May.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|29.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|29.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.22
|Daily SMA50
|29.15
|Daily SMA100
|26.74
|Daily SMA200
|24.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|30.86
|Previous Daily Low
|29.47
|Previous Weekly High
|30.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|28.93
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|30
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|30.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|29.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|30.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|31.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|31.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
