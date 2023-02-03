- Silver edges higher on Friday, albeit the intraday uptick lacks follow-through.
- The overnight failure near the $24.50 supply zone warrants caution for bulls
- .Sustained break below the $23.00 mark is needed to confirm negative bias.
Silver attracts some buyers near the 50-day SMA on Friday and stalls the previous day's retracement slide from its highest level since April 2022. The white metal sticks to a mildly positive tone through the early European session, though the intraday uptick lacks bullish conviction.
Looking at the broader picture, the XAG/USD has been oscillating in a familiar band over the past one-and-half month or so, forming a rectangle pattern on the daily chart. This points to indecision among traders and warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets. The overnight failure to find acceptance above the $24.50 supply zone validates the trading range resistance, which should now act as a pivotal point.
Given that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting in the negative territory, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the said barrier before placing bullish bets. The XAG/USD might then aim to reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark for the first time since April 2022. The momentum could get extended towards the next relevant hurdle near the $25.35 region en route to the $26.00 round figure.
On the flip side, any further slide below the $23.40-$23.30 horizontal zone might continue to find decent support near the $23.00-$22.95 region. This is followed by support near the $22.75 area, which if broken decisively could drag the XAG/USD to the next relevant support near the $22.20-$22.15 zone ahead of the $22.00 mark.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|23.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.76
|Daily SMA50
|23.41
|Daily SMA100
|21.66
|Daily SMA200
|21.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.64
|Previous Daily Low
|23.42
|Previous Weekly High
|24.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.76
|Previous Monthly High
|24.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
