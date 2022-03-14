Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD defends 38.2% Fibo. support, around $25.00 mark

- Silver witnessed fresh selling on Monday and dropped to over a one-week low.
- The downtick found support near the $25.00 mark, or the 38.2% Fibo. level.
- Bullish oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any further losses.
Silver came under heavy selling pressure on Monday and extended last week's retracement slide from the vicinity of the $27.00 mark or the highest level since June 2021. The XAU/USD dropped to over a one-week low, though managed to find some support ahead of the key $25.00 psychological mark.
The said handle represents the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the $22.00-$26.95 strong move up and should act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the XAG/USD.
That said, technical indicators on the daily chart - though have been losing some positive traction - are still holding in the bullish territory. This, in turn, warrants some caution and makes it prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the aforementioned handle before placing fresh bets.
The XAG/USD could then accelerate the downward trajectory towards testing the 50% Fibo. level, near mid-$24.00s. This is followed by support near the $24.25 horizontal zone, which if broken would make spot prices vulnerable and expose sub-$24.00 levels, or the 61.8% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $25.75-$25.80 region, might now cap the immediate upside ahead of the $26.00 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying would negate the near-term bearish bias and lift the XAG/USD further towards the $26.40 intermediate resistance.
Bulls could eventually make a fresh attempt to conquer the $27.00 mark and push the XAG/USD further towards the next relevant hurdle near mid-$27.00s. The positive momentum could further get extended towards the $28.00 mark en-route the May 2021 daily closing high, around the $27.90 area.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.25
|Today daily open
|25.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.77
|Daily SMA50
|23.76
|Daily SMA100
|23.58
|Daily SMA200
|24.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26
|Previous Daily Low
|25.42
|Previous Weekly High
|26.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.29
|Previous Monthly High
|25.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0950 from daily highs
EUR/USD climbed toward 1.1000 during the European trading hours but seems to have lost its bullish momentum. The pair is clinging to modest daily gains near 1.0950 as investors remain cautious while assessing the latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3050 in choppy day
GBP/USD staged a rebound after dropping to its lowest level since November 2020 at 1.3010 on Monday but seems to be having a difficult time clearing 1.3050. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk perception continues to impact the pair's action.
Gold slides to one-week low, downside seems limited amid Ukraine crisis
Gold dropped to over a one-week high on Monday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven commodity amid elevated US Treasury bond yields. Weaker USD, the Russia-Ukraine conflict could act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD ahead of the Fed.
Crypto markets in disarray
Bitcoin price continues to tag the immediate demand area, weakening it. Despite the sudden bursts in buying pressure, BTC seems to be in consolidation mode.
Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil Premium
How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? This is a question on everybody's minds, with no clear answer – it is hard to know what is going in the head of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President.