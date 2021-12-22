Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD buyers seek acceptance beyond 21-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver remains sidelined after stepping back from three-week high.
  • Sluggish Momentum line challenges buyers to keep bounce off double-bottom around yearly low.
  • 50-DMA, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters, bears can aim for June 2020 levels on a clear break of $21.40.

Silver (XAG/USD) keeps pullback from the monthly top, stays pressured around $22.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bright metal registers failures to cross the 21-DMA while staying above the double bottoms marked during September and December.

Given the sluggish Momentum line and failures to cross the immediate DMA, the silver prices are likely to ease further towards the $22.00 threshold.

However, the quote’s weakness past $22.00 will be crucial as the XAG/USD bears will seek a clear downside break of $21.40 to confirm the bearish chart pattern, which in turn will theoretically highlight $17.50 as the next level.

Though, the $20.00 psychological magnet and September 2019 peak near $19.65 will be important to watch during the anticipated fall.

On the flip side, a clear break of 21-DMA level of $22.52 won’t be enough for the silver buyers to tighten the grips as 50-DMA will be a tough nut to crack around $23.50.

It’s worth noting that the XAG/USD bulls will be convinced if the commodity prices trade successfully above the 200-DMA level of $24.85.

Silver: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 22.49
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 22.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.52
Daily SMA50 23.52
Daily SMA100 23.45
Daily SMA200 24.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.79
Previous Daily Low 22.18
Previous Weekly High 22.68
Previous Weekly Low 21.42
Previous Monthly High 25.41
Previous Monthly Low 22.69
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bulls take control in Asia to test 1.1300

EUR/USD: Bulls take control in Asia to test 1.1300

EUR/USD is solid on the day so far and the bulls have stepped in to defend the prospects of the downside extensions as they take on the 1.1290's in Tokyo trade. The markets will now be looking for US data for the day ahead in the run down to Xmas. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases from 21-DMA amid Omicron, Q3 GDP, Brexit eyed

GBP/USD eases from 21-DMA amid Omicron, Q3 GDP, Brexit eyed

GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3250,  retreating from higher levels. Fears of Brexit and rising covid cases challenge the British government’s efforts to placate bears ahead of the UK Q3 GDP readings.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Hidden bearish divergence, firmer yields tease sellers below $1,800

Gold: Hidden bearish divergence, firmer yields tease sellers below $1,800

Gold struggles to extend Tuesday's rebound despite recently picking up bids below $1,800. Market sentiment improves as policymakers placate Omicron fears, US stimulus chatters also add to risk-on mood. US data eyed as bearish formation hints at seller’s return. 

Gold News

Chainlink buyers pile in to push LINK to conservative target at $28

Chainlink buyers pile in to push LINK to conservative target at $28

Chainlink price finds a bottom as buyers step in to prevent further movement south. A Christmas rally is on the table for Chainlink as it eyes a 35% gain. Threats to the downside remain but are likely limited in scope.

Read more

Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Where do Americans turn for optimism? Premium

Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Where do Americans turn for optimism?

December confidence expected to rise to 110.8 from 109.5. Michigan Consumer Sentiment in December was 70.4, little change since August. Inflation at 6.8% in November, Omicron continues to depress sentiment.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures