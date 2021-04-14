Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD buyers battle one-month-old resistance line

By Anil Panchal
  • Silver fades upside momentum after refreshing the weekly top.
  • Confluence of 200-SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement also challenges the bulls.
  • Sellers will look for entries below three-week-old horizontal support.

Silver prices waver around $25.30 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal buyers confront a downward sloping trend line from March 18 after refreshing the weekly top the previous day.

Although upbeat Momentum favors the quote’s upside break of the stated resistance line, around $25.35, a convergence of 200-SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of February 23 to March 31 downside, near $25.52, will be the tough nut to break for the silver bulls.

It should, however, be noted that a clear upside past-$25.52 will propel the quote towards a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $26.60.

Alternatively, pullback moves may aim for the $25.00 threshold whereas 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and a horizontal area comprising multiple lows since March 25, close to $24.65, should restrict the commodity’s further weakness.

In a case where the bullion drops below $24.65, March’s low near $23.77 should gain the market’s attention.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.33
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 25.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.23
Daily SMA50 26.13
Daily SMA100 25.71
Daily SMA200 25.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.48
Previous Daily Low 24.68
Previous Weekly High 25.62
Previous Weekly Low 24.61
Previous Monthly High 27.08
Previous Monthly Low 23.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.45

 

 

