Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls take a breather at seven-month high, $22.00 is the key

- Silver price remains on pressured around intraday low after reversing from multi-day high.
- Overbought RSI triggered pullback but bears need validation from three-week-old horizontal support.
- XAG/USD bulls will wait for clear break of two-month-old resistance line for re-entry.
Silver price (XAG/USD) snaps a three-day uptrend as it retreats from the highest levels since early May, marked the previous day, to $22.60 on Friday.
Although the cautious mood ahead of the US employment report for November could be held responsible for the metal’s pullback, overbought RSI also teased intraday bears of the commodity. Furthermore, the failures to provide a sustained break of an upward-sloping resistance line from October add strength to the corrective moves.
However, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since November 11, around the $22.00 threshold, restricts the short-term downside of the Silver price.
Following that, a monthly support line near $21.25 appears the last defense of the XAG/USD buyers.
In a case where the Silver price remains bearish past $21.25, the $21.00 and the late November lows near $20.60 should quickly return to the chart.
Meanwhile, sustained trading beyond the two-month-old ascending resistance line, close to $22.75 by the press time, appears necessary to convince the Silver buyers.
Even so, the $23.00 round figure and May’s high near $23.30 could act as extra filters to the north before giving control to the XAG/USD bulls.
Silver price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66%
|Today daily open
|22.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.39
|Daily SMA50
|20.14
|Daily SMA100
|19.72
|Daily SMA200
|21.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.78
|Previous Daily Low
|22.04
|Previous Weekly High
|21.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.58
|Previous Monthly High
|22.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
