Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears ignore Tuesday’s spinning top to target $24.00

- Silver refreshes intraday low while defying the previous day’s pullback from $23.83.
- Bearish MACD overrules candlestick formation suggesting that the sellers are tiring.
- Lows marked in July 30, 100-day SMA can offer nearby support, 50-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement restrict immediate upside.
Silver prices drop to $24.28, intraday low of $24.23, while flashing a 0.40% intraday loss during Wednesday’s Asian session. The white metal’s bounce off $23.83, amid the late-US session on Tuesday, printed spinning top candlestick on the daily chart. Though, the bearish MACD keeps the sellers hopeful.
As a result, $24.00 and the monthly low near $23.70 appear on the traders’ radars as immediate support ahead of August month’s trough surrounding $23.40.
During the quote’s additional weakness past-$23.40, July 30 bottom and 100-day EMA, respectively around $22.90 and $22.80, hold the key to July month’s low of $22.31.
Alternatively, silver buyers’ return needs to conquer the $25.10/20 resistance confluence, comprising 50-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of late-July upside, to aim for September 08 low near $25.85.
In a case where the bullion stays strong beyond $25.85, the September 16 peak close to $27.65 and the monthly high of $28.90 will be the key to watch.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33%
|Today daily open
|24.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.88
|Daily SMA50
|25.67
|Daily SMA100
|21.56
|Daily SMA200
|19.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.24
|Previous Daily Low
|23.83
|Previous Weekly High
|27.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.3
|Previous Monthly High
|29.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests six-week lows near 0.7130 on Aussie Retail Sales slump
AUD/USD flirts with six-week lows near 0.7130 on devastating Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic imposed restrictions. Broad US dollar demand continues to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY taking on the bearish commitments at 105 the figure
USD/JPY breaking the 105 figure and bulls look to ride to 105.50. Bears will seek an opportunity to get involved with a fresh impulse to the downside and break monthly support. The DXY rose against most major currencies at the start of this week.
Gold licks its wounds around $1,900
Gold pulls back from $1,898.57 after two consecutive days of downside. Broad US dollar strength becomes the key catalyst. A busy day ahead as Japan returns from extended weekend and monthly PMIs are up for a grab.
WTI probes post-API declines to regain $40.00, eyes PMIs, EIA inventories
WTI bounces off $39.64 after declining for three consecutive days. API stocks added 0.691M versus previous draw of 9.517M during the week ending of September 18. Coronavirus resurgence, strong US dollar disappoint energy buyers amid supply glut.
Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday on the back of relatively neutral comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Although Powell described the outlook as highly uncertain and ...