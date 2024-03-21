Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD aims to recapture 11-month high slightly above $26

- Silver price advances toward 11-month high at $26.14 as the US Dollar weakens.
- Fed’s projections for three rate cuts this year remain unabated.
- The market sentiment turns bullish on higher expectations for the Fed reducing interest rates from June.
Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its upside to $25.70 in Thursday’s European session. The white metal is an inch away from reclaiming an 11-month high at $26.14. The appeal for precious metals has strengthened after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.
For the fifth time in a row, the Fed kept key borrowing rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%, as expected. The appeal of the US Dollar weakened after the Fed stuck with three rate cut projections for this year. This led to a significant increase in market expectations for the Fed to lower interest rates from the June meeting.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the chances for a rate cut have increased to almost 75% from 59%, which was recorded before the Fed’s policy announcement. Expectations for Fed rate cuts in June rose significantly despite the Fed's failure to provide any meaningful timeframe for rate cuts, as it lacks evidence that inflation will sustainably decline to the 2% target.
Meanwhile, the demand for risk-sensitive assets improves as investors seem confident that rate cuts will start in June. S&P 500 futures have posted significant gains in the London session. 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped slightly to 4.26%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers intraday losses but broadly seems weak.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price approaches the 11-month high at $26.14. The near-term demand is bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $24.35 is sloping higher. The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, indicating that momentum leans towards the upside. Bullish momentum remains unabated as the momentum oscillator is still far from turning overbought.
If the Silver price breaks above its 11-month high at $26.14, it will discover more upside. This would open upside towards the 8 March 2022 high at $26.95, followed by the 15 September 2020 high at $27.83.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below December 22 high at $24.61 would expose the asset to 12 March low at $24.00 and January 30 high at $23.30.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|25.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.93
|Daily SMA50
|23.22
|Daily SMA100
|23.44
|Daily SMA200
|23.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.64
|Previous Daily Low
|24.75
|Previous Weekly High
|25.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.01
|Previous Monthly High
|23.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 after German PMI data
EUR/USD extended its downward correction to the 1.0900 area following Wednesday's Fed-inspired rally. The data from Germany showed that the Manufacturing PMI declined to 41.6 in early March, making it hard for the Euro to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD keeps range near 1.2800, as UK PMIs, BoE decision loom
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2800, holding positive momentum in early Europe on Thursday. A broadly weaker US Dollar, following the Fed policy decision, provides some support to the pair ahead of the key UK PMI data and the BoE policy announcements.
Gold price sticks to gains above $2,200 mark, bulls take a brief pause amid risk-on
Gold price (XAU/USD) retreats from a fresh record high touched earlier this Thursday, albeit manages to hold its neck above the $2,200 mark heading into the European session.
Bitcoin price could hit a new ATH, but there’s a caveat to this bounce
Bitcoin’s weekly sell signal seems to have played out without providing a dip into a key range. This premature bounce could be a short squeeze that eventually catches the eager bulls off guard.
Breaking: SNB unexpectedly cuts Deposit Rate by 25 bps to 1.50%
Following its quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to cut the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 1.75% to1.50%.