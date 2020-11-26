Silver Price Analysis: Treads water inside immediate triangle above $23.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver lacks momentum despite trading on the back foot off-late.
  • Receding RSI conditions favor bears, bulls have multiple hurdles to tackle before entry.

Silver seesaws around $23.30 while keeping a two-day-old symmetrical triangle during Friday’s Asian session. The white metal has been depressed so far in the current week but the downside momentum lacks courage.

As a result, further selling awaits a clear break below the stated triangle’s support, at $23.23 now, which in turn will eye the monthly low near $22.90.

While the metal’s declines past-$22.90 will depend upon the RSI conditions at that time, lows marked in October and September, respectively around $22.60 and $21.65, can lure the silver bears afterward.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of the triangle’s resistance, near $23.46, needs to cross a horizontal line around $23.63 comprising November 19 low and November 23 high.

Also acting as an upside filter is a nine-day-old descending trend line that presently probes the silver bulls close to $24.05.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.32
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 23.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.17
Daily SMA50 24.23
Daily SMA100 24.67
Daily SMA200 20.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.52
Previous Daily Low 23.1
Previous Weekly High 25.08
Previous Weekly Low 23.64
Previous Monthly High 25.56
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.97

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Fizzles upside momentum below 0.7400 but bears await clear signals

AUD/USD: Fizzles upside momentum below 0.7400 but bears await clear signals

AUD/USD eases after refreshing the three-month top the previous day, downside have recently been confined though. Chatters surrounding US-China relations, virus woes probe risk-on but absence of the US traders, light calendar elsewhere, limits the moves.

AUD/USD News

EURUSD stabilises above 1.1900 awaiting further drivers

EURUSD stabilises above 1.1900 awaiting further drivers

EUR/USD was at the whim of US dollar flows on Thursday, but ultimately ended the day flat at just above 1.1800. ECB rhetoric, as well as the minutes of the November meeting, serve as a reminder of the stimulus dilemma faced by the ECB in December.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Consolidation at critical weekly lows, bears looking for a discount

Gold: Consolidation at critical weekly lows, bears looking for a discount

The price of gold has been on the back foot this week, breaking below the psychological $1,850s area, plummeting to a fresh weekly low of $1,800.40.

Gold news

WTI regains $45.00 even as choppy session limits the moves

WTI regains $45.00 even as choppy session limits the moves

WTI fades pullback moves from the highest in nine months. The energy benchmark eased from the multi-day high the previous day as global optimism, mainly fuelled through the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes, fizzled. Also challenging the oil bulls was the US holiday due to Thanksgiving Day.

Oil News

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures