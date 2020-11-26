Silver Price Analysis: Treads water inside immediate triangle above $23.00

Silver lacks momentum despite trading on the back foot off-late.

Receding RSI conditions favor bears, bulls have multiple hurdles to tackle before entry.

Silver seesaws around $23.30 while keeping a two-day-old symmetrical triangle during Friday’s Asian session. The white metal has been depressed so far in the current week but the downside momentum lacks courage.

As a result, further selling awaits a clear break below the stated triangle’s support, at $23.23 now, which in turn will eye the monthly low near $22.90.

While the metal’s declines past-$22.90 will depend upon the RSI conditions at that time, lows marked in October and September, respectively around $22.60 and $21.65, can lure the silver bears afterward.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of the triangle’s resistance, near $23.46, needs to cross a horizontal line around $23.63 comprising November 19 low and November 23 high.

Also acting as an upside filter is a nine-day-old descending trend line that presently probes the silver bulls close to $24.05.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Sideways