Silver Price Analysis: Treads water inside immediate triangle above $23.00

- Silver lacks momentum despite trading on the back foot off-late.
- Receding RSI conditions favor bears, bulls have multiple hurdles to tackle before entry.
Silver seesaws around $23.30 while keeping a two-day-old symmetrical triangle during Friday’s Asian session. The white metal has been depressed so far in the current week but the downside momentum lacks courage.
As a result, further selling awaits a clear break below the stated triangle’s support, at $23.23 now, which in turn will eye the monthly low near $22.90.
While the metal’s declines past-$22.90 will depend upon the RSI conditions at that time, lows marked in October and September, respectively around $22.60 and $21.65, can lure the silver bears afterward.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the triangle’s resistance, near $23.46, needs to cross a horizontal line around $23.63 comprising November 19 low and November 23 high.
Also acting as an upside filter is a nine-day-old descending trend line that presently probes the silver bulls close to $24.05.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|23.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.17
|Daily SMA50
|24.23
|Daily SMA100
|24.67
|Daily SMA200
|20.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.52
|Previous Daily Low
|23.1
|Previous Weekly High
|25.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.64
|Previous Monthly High
|25.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.97
