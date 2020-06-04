Silver Price Analysis: Drops to 200-HMA inside immediate falling channel

- Silver prices stretch the early-week pullback from $18.39.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, the channel support might question further downside.
- A descending trend line from September 2019 becomes the key upside barrier.
While printing three-day losing streak from the highest levels since late-February, probed on Monday, Silver prices drop to $17.60 during early Thursday.
In doing so, the white metal tests the 200-HMA support level of $17.57 while staying inside a short-term descending trend channel formation.
Should the bears refrain from respecting $17.57 support, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its May 22 to June 01 upside, near $17.36, followed by the said channel’s lower line around $17.30, could restrict further downside.
Alternatively, the bullish MACD signals and strong support increase the odds of the bullion’s break of the channel formation by crossing $17.80 immediate resistance.
Should that happen, $18.10 and the recent high near $18.40 could lure the buyers ahead of diverting them to a multi-week falling trend line near $18.55.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34%
|Today daily open
|17.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.84
|Daily SMA50
|15.69
|Daily SMA100
|16.31
|Daily SMA200
|16.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.09
|Previous Daily Low
|17.46
|Previous Weekly High
|17.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.85
|Previous Monthly High
|17.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|14.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.63
