Silver Price Analysis: Bears tiring, focus is on a sizeable correction

- Bulls stepping back in and seeking a significant correction of the daily bearish impulse.
- The long-term charts are offering a bullish bias as well.
In a follow-up to prior analysis, Silver prices have been stalling on the downside following a series of bearish daily closes and what might be perceived as an oversold market.
This gives rise to prospects of a sizeable correction and the following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the market's structure and price action of late.
Monthly chart
There has been a significant correction of the latest bullish impulse and the continuation of the upside could now be in order.
Weekly chart
The weekly W-formation's correction has been completed and the bias flips to the upside here as well.
Daily chart
Bulls will note the Fibonacci retracement levels with the price completing the correction of the weekly W-formation.
The 38.2% Fibo has a confluence of an old structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
