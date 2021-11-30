Silver Price Analysis: Acceptance below $23.00/61.8% Fibo. favours XAG/USD bears

- Silver was seen consolidating recent losses to the lowest level since October 13.
- The set-up favours bearish trades and supports prospects for additional losses.
- Any recovery attempt could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.
Silver lacked any firm directional bias on Tuesday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses heading into the North American session. The white metal was last seen trading around the $22.85-80 region, just above the lowest level since October 13 touched in the previous day.
Looking at the technical picture, the XAG/USD now seems to have found acceptance below the $23.00 round-figure and the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $21.42-$25.41 strong move up. This comes on the back of the recent break through the 100-day SMA and an ascending channel confluence support, which, in turn, favours bearish traders.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. Some follow-through selling below the $22.70-65 region will reaffirm the bearish bias and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
The XAG/USD might then accelerate the slide towards testing the next relevant support near the $22.30-25 region before eventually dropping to the $22.00 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the YTD low, around the $21.45-40 region set on September 29.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront stiff resistance near the $23.00-10 region. A further move up would now be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly near the $23.40-45 region. The latter coincides with the 50% Fibo. level, which should cap the upside for the XAG/USD, at least for now.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|22.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.22
|Daily SMA50
|23.57
|Daily SMA100
|23.94
|Daily SMA200
|25.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.44
|Previous Daily Low
|22.76
|Previous Weekly High
|24.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.92
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
