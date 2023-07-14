Silver Price Analysis: 78.6% Fibonacci ratio prods XAG/USD bulls at multi-day top below $25.00

- Silver Price seesaws at the highest levels in nine weeks, prints the first daily loss in three.
- Key Fibonacci retracement hurdle, overbought RSI conditions challenge XAG/USD bulls amid cautious markets ahead of US data.
- Silver bears remain off the table unless the quote stays beyond 50-DMA, $24.55 can lure intraday sellers.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) retreats from the highest levels since early May, down 0.11% intraday near $24.85 amid the mid-Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the XAG/USD portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the US consumer-centric data for July while printing the first daily loss in three.
That said, the overbought RSI (14) line joins the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the XAG/USD’s March-September 2022 downturn to challenge the Silver buyers around $24.95.
Even if the bright metal crosses the $24.95 hurdle, the $25.00 round figure can act as an extra check for the bulls before directing them to the 15-month-old horizontal resistance area surrounding $26.10-20.
Following that, the previous yearly high of near $26.95 and the $27.00 threshold will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since January 2023, around $24.65-55, restricts the short-term downside of the Silver Price.
That said, the XAG/USD bears will need validation from the 50-DMA level of around $23.60 to retake control.
Overall, the Silver Price remains on the bull’s radar even if a short-term pullback is expected.
Silver Price: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|24.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.07
|Daily SMA50
|23.63
|Daily SMA100
|23.45
|Daily SMA200
|22.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.89
|Previous Daily Low
|24.1
|Previous Weekly High
|23.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.52
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges 0.6900 amid unabated US Dollar weakness
AUD/USD is challenging monthly highs near 0.6900 early Friday, as markets digest the news that Michele Bullock will be the next RBA Governor. The pair continues to find support from prolonged weakness in the US Dollar, as the dovish Fed's narrative gathers strength. US data awaited.
USD/JPY bounces with US Treasury yields, retakes 137.50
USD/JPY is off the two-month lows of 137.25, trading close to 137.50 amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. The downside bias, however, remains intact, in the face of the sustained US Dollar weakness. The Yen continues to draw support from hopes of BoJ's YCC tweak.
Gold sits near one-month peak, seems poised to appreciate further
Gold price touches a fresh one-month high on Friday, albeit lacks strong follow-through. The US Dollar selling bias remains unabated and continues to lend support to the metal. The overnight hawkish remarks by Fed's Waller act as a headwind for the XAU/USD.
SEC responds to Court’s ruling about XRP not being a security
The US SEC has responded to the Court’s determination about XRP not being a security. The response comes after Judge Torres drew a line between token sales to institutional investors and the general public. Based on the comment, the commission remains on course, with plans to review the decision.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
Another day, another soft US inflation print. This was the big story on Thursday. After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft CPI data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.