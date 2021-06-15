Silver is on the verge of a significant break below daily support

- Precious metals are under pressure as the US dollar remains firm ahead of the Fed.
- Silver is testing critical daily support ahead of the main event on Wednesday,
Silver prices are lower on Tuesday as the markets await the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. This will be accompanied by a statement followed by the Fed's Chair, Jerome Powell.
Powell will be addressing the press with commentary surrounding the central bank's outlook for the economy and inflation risks.
Meanwhile, the dollar edged higher to a one-month high against a basket of currencies, aided by data showing inflation picking up.
Traders may speculate that continued inflationary pressures will have to be accounted for by the Fed in their plans to start tapering its bond purchases.
Data on Tuesday showed US Retail Sales dropped more than expected last month but large upward revisions to the March and April data provided some offset. The Producer Price Index data also indicated a stronger-than-expected uptick in inflation as the covid vaccinations enable the US population to spend their way out of the COVID-19 restrictions.
However, robust demand is outpacing supply, stoking inflation, with the producer price index for final demand increased 0.8% last month after rising 0.6% in April.
Nevertheless, the markets are pricing for a dovish Fed for longer considering the communication to date by Fed officials that have insisted that rising inflationary pressures are transitory and ultra-easy monetary settings will stay in place for some time.
However, recent economic data has raised concerns that price pressure could force an earlier stimulus withdrawal which has been supportive of the greenback over recent times.
Meanwhile, Wall Street took a step back from record highs which are also playing into the hands of the dollar bulls and weighing on precious metals as investors consider the implications of a Fed that is on the verge of tapering monetary stimulus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 86 points, or 0.25% in afternoon trading, while the S&P 500 SPX lost 7 points, or 0.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite IXIC dropped 101 points, or 0.72%.
Silver price analysis
The daily chart is compelling with the price attempting to close below the support and the 21-EMA.
In doing so, the outlook will be significant bearish leading into the Fed.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|27.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.84
|Daily SMA50
|26.91
|Daily SMA100
|26.59
|Daily SMA200
|25.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.02
|Previous Daily Low
|27.47
|Previous Weekly High
|28.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.47
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
