Silver corrects in Asia, back in the green

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

Silver was on the back foot and ended the New York day down near 0.5% after travelling from a high of $27.88 to a low of $27.23, closing Wall Street near $27.33.

In recent trade, however, the white metal is performing better.

At the time of writing, silver is trading at $27.35 and up 0.15% on the day so far.

The precious metal has been lagging behind its sister metal, gold, and the gold to silver ratio ended up higher by over 0.7%.

Meanwhile, there is close attention being paid to the commodity sector.

Commodity prices are expected to run higher as the global economy reopens and the consumer, flush with stimulus and savings, brings demand roaring back to life. Meanwhile, there was plenty of bullishness elsewhere within the industrial metal complex.

Copper and aluminium touched a record high as booming demand is colliding with a tight supply of basic materials, helping stoke fears of inflation.

Silver technical analysis

Meanwhile, from a technical outlook, the price is likely giving back ground due to post-NFP profit-taking and while further bleeding is highly probable, there is a significant layer of daily support just below the 27 handle.

The technical conditions are still bullish according to MACD and the separation of the 4-hour 10 and 20 EMAs.

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 27.28
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 27.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.28
Daily SMA50 25.81
Daily SMA100 26.14
Daily SMA200 25.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.88
Previous Daily Low 27.24
Previous Weekly High 27.68
Previous Weekly Low 25.81
Previous Monthly High 26.64
Previous Monthly Low 24.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 27.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.36

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

