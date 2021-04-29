- XAG/USD bulls are holding the fort inearly Asia following down day overnight.
- The price has found support at the familiar supporting area.
Silver is trading flat on the session so fra having travelled within a tight range between $26.06 and $26.12.
Overnight, the greenback was a little firmer in a bullish correction and silver was down on the day, ending the New York session lower by some 0.37% to $26.10.
The white metal in XAG/USD lost its footing from a high of $26.47.
The gold to silver ratio was down by 0.22% with silver picking up some of the flack left behind in gold prices falling.
Meanwhile, the greenback was correcting from a nine-week low on Thursday following a dovish US Federal Reserve the prior day.
A huge spending plan was made announcements from the White House that has set the scene for the global reflation trade.
The US President Joe Biden's announcements the prior day were used to push for another $1.8 trillion in spending and also risked expanding the US budget and trade deficits.
Silver technical analysis
Technically, the price of silver is trapped between support and resistance on the 4-hour time frame although bulls eye a run towards 26.91 ahead of 27.24 as being the -272% and the -61.8% Fibonacci of the latest daily correction’s range.
The bears are going to be looking for a test of the prior highs as being 25.61 on the daily chart which guards the 25.43 level as being the 61.8% Fibo of the 13th April bullish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.2100 but loses momentum
The EUR/USD pair retains monthly gains after topping 1.2149 but seems unable to break higher. Upbeat US data failed to boost the greenback.
GBP/USD retreats from highs as US yields rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, off the highs. US yields have been rising after components of US GDP showed robust growth. Concerns about Northern Ireland are weighing on the pound.
Gold: Bears seeking a daily close below the support
From a daily perspective, the trapped environment is blocking a test of the weekly resistance and weekly support. The daily downside wick is bearish, however, and could well be filled in for a restest of the weekly support ahead of a downward continuation within the broader bearish trend.
Ethereum price presses higher while ETH technology used by EIB for digital notes
Ethereum price presses higher after convincingly holding the critical February high during the correction this month. The bullish outlook remains in place with the psychologically important $3,000 in the crosshairs.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery.