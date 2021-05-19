Silver bears taking over at a 50% mean reversion level

- Silver extends the downside following daily doji.
- Fed's hawkishness lifts the US dollar ad weighs on commodities.
The price is the white metal is pressured on Thursday following overnight sessions that saw a high of $28.23 before silver fell to a low of $27.37 as the US dollar firmed on hawkish FOMC minutes.
The dollar broke a four-day losing streak and jumped off a multi-month low following the release of the minutes where a number of members of the Committee said that should the economic recovery continue to gain momentum, it would be appropriate "at some point" to discuss tightening its accommodative policy, giving the greenback a boost.
A risk-off wave across markets saw heavy selling among commodities.
''Inflationary fears, a stronger USD and higher bond yields all conspired to weigh on investor appetite. The ANZ Commodity Index ended the torrid session down 1.3%. Industrial metals led the complex lower, with copper falling sharply,'' analysts at ANZ bak explained.
Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have taken the spotlight, plunging in the wake of regulatory moves from China, which may have added some support to the precious metals markets.
Bitcoin dropped like a stone to its lowest level since January and it has now retraced a 61.8% Fibonacci of the bulk of the 2020-YTD rally. This new sell-off occurred in the wake of China's decision to ban financial and payment institutions from providing digital currency services.
Silver technical analysis
Technically, the price of silver had formed a doji on the daily charts.
The price has already been rejected to the downside as a consequence.
The drop is a 61.8% Fibo retracement and is now stalling at the 50% mean reversion level that has a confluence with the prior highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls sub-1.2200 as yields soared
The dollar surged by the end of the American session, sending EUR/USD to the current 1.2160 price zone. Despite repeating their cautious stance, some US officials are willing to discussing tapering in the upcoming sessions.
GBP/USD: Increased bearish potential despite upbeat UK data
The GBP/USD pair fell on a daily basis, settling in the 1.4110 price zone. The pound enjoyed some temporal demand following the release of UK inflation figures.
XAU/USD pares daily gains as FOMC Minutes lift US T-bond yields
After rising to a fresh multi-month high of $1,890 earlier in the day, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction in the late American session and erased the majority of its daily gains. As of writing, XAU/USD was virtually unchanged on the day at $1,870.
DOGE to quickly recover recent losses
Dogecoin price took investors by surprise as it crashed from $0.47 to hit a low of $0.20 within minutes. The sudden bearish impulse seems to be an overblown reaction to the recent cryptocurrency ban imposed by China.
Do developing economies have an external debt problem?
In the second report of a two-part series, we analyze which advanced economies would be most at risk if a series of external debt crises were to sweep through the developing world.