Senior US Official: Discussions with China were 'substantive, serious, and direct', talks to continue Friday

US, Chinese officials to resume talks at 7:30 p.m. local time in Alaska Thursday.

Discussions between the US, Chinese officials were 'substantive, serious, and direct'.

The US used the first session with Chinese officials to outline its interests and priorities.

Heard the same from our Chinese counterparts.

The US, Chinese officials to hold another session of talks between 9-9:30 am local time Friday in Alaska.

