Senior Chinese Diplomat Yang: Hope Sino-US talks are sincere and candid – Xinhua

China’s Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi is once again on the wires, via Xinhua News Agency, noting that he hopes that the Sino-Un talks are sincere and candid.

Earlier on, Yang said, “US inciting some countries to attack China,” while suggesting that the US can do better on human rights issues.

Separately, China’s Top Diplomat and State Councillor Wang Yi said that serious difficulties in Sino-US relations in the past should not continue.

Meanwhile, the Chinese officials in Alaska said that the US made a groundless attack on Beijing’s domestic and foreign policies, provoking disputes.

The US exceeded the time in opening remarks in talks, violating protocol, the Chinese officials added.

It’s worth noting that the officials from the US and China had a rough start to their first meeting since US President Joe Biden became president. The meeting is held in Alaska.