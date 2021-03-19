US/China talks get off to a rough start

Officials from the US and China begin their first meeting since US President Joe Biden became president.
However, it did not go so well.
They started out on a sour note with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicking things off in Alaska by vowing to raise concerns about recent cyber attacks, the treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and Beijing’s increasing control over Hong Kong.
Blinken said China’s actions threatened the international order and human rights.
Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi replied by saying that Western nations don’t represent global public opinion and called the US the “champion” of cyber-attacks.
"We do not seek conflict, but we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends," the U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said at the start of talks.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken told China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage that the US side would discuss its "deep concerns" about Chinese actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as cyberattacks on the United States and economic coercion of allies.
"Each of these actions threatens the rules-based order that maintains global stability," he said.
Meanwhile, Beijing is hoping for a meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping and for relaxation on sanctions.
Market implications
There has been little direct consequence in the market that was otherwise sidetracked by the coronavirus risks and rising rates in the US with Treasury yields climbing through 1.7%.
The biggest decline in the major indexes came in the Nasdaq tumbling 3% which was its steepest one-day fall since Feb.25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900
EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation. Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top before retaking the controls.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle
GBP/USD stays depressed after fifth rejection from the key resistance. 200-SMA, three-day-old rising trend line probe short-term sellers. Downward sloping RSI favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road beyond 1.4000.
EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900
EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation. Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top before retaking the controls.
BoJ Preview: Policy review to focus on yield curve control framework and ETF-buying
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is widely expected to keep its policy rate steady at -0.1% following the two-day policy meeting ending on Friday. More importantly, the BoJ will release the findings of its policy review alongside the policy statement.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price continues to surprise to the upside. Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. ADA came within 1% of the all-time high today.