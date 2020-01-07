Senate aides: Top Trump administration officials to brief US Senate on Iran-Iraq Wednesday - Reuters

According to Senate aides, top Trump administration officials including the secretaries of state and defense will brief the full US Senate on Wednesday.

The briefing will be on the developments in Iraq and Iran after the US drone strike killed a top Iranian official, Soleimani, in Baghdad last Friday, per Reuters.

The aides said the top officials include, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley.

The briefing will be held at 1930 GMT (1430 local time).

In the meantime, markets will watch out for any hints on a likey retaliation from Iran while most world leaders call for calm and restraint.